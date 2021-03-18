Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Invests $330,000 in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.6% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.9% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 103,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 8.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SFBS opened at $61.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $62.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.17.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $100.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.08 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 38.46% and a return on equity of 17.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 29.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 35,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $2,071,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 453,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,816,266.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

