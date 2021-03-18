Paparazzi Hits 1-Day Volume of $109.00 (PAZZI)

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. Over the last week, Paparazzi has traded down 25.4% against the US dollar. Paparazzi has a market cap of $14,125.72 and approximately $109.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paparazzi token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $273.06 or 0.00461946 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00061231 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.69 or 0.00143269 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00054788 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.19 or 0.00078133 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $364.28 or 0.00616254 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000468 BTC.

About Paparazzi

Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 tokens. The official website for Paparazzi is pazzi.io

Buying and Selling Paparazzi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paparazzi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paparazzi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paparazzi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

