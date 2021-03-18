Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,906 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,906 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

DT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.76.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $54.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $56.94. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.76, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $2,365,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 878,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,788,370.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 61,079 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $2,710,686.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 92,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,075.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 309,379 shares of company stock worth $14,826,892. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

