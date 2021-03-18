Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 21,612 Shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 80.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,612 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPX FLOW were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLOW. FMR LLC boosted its position in SPX FLOW by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,051,000 after acquiring an additional 13,672 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in SPX FLOW by 307.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 31,532 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPX FLOW by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after acquiring an additional 157,943 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in SPX FLOW by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in SPX FLOW by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FLOW opened at $67.32 on Thursday. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.74 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.62, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.61 and a 200 day moving average of $53.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. SPX FLOW had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $396.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FLOW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPX FLOW presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered solutions in the United States, China, Germany, Denmark, France, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

