Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,086 Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,013 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QCR were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QCRH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 20.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 517.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in QCR by 3.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in QCR by 6.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in QCR by 27.6% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 70,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 15,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Get QCR alerts:

Shares of QCRH opened at $46.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $739.28 million, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $49.49.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $75.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.30 million. QCR had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 18.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

QCRH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on QCR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.