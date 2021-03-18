Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 105 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 63,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 26,921 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $150.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.97 and a beta of 1.60. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $167.71.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $706.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.94 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EEFT. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.91.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

