Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) by 383.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,812 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Triple-S Management were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Triple-S Management by 311.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Triple-S Management by 385.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Triple-S Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Triple-S Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Triple-S Management alerts:

Shares of GTS stock opened at $27.20 on Thursday. Triple-S Management Co. has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $28.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $644.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.75.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Triple-S Management had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. Equities research analysts expect that Triple-S Management Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Triple-S Management Company Profile

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, individuals, and government entities.

Further Reading: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Triple-S Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple-S Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.