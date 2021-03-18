Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,177,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,320,000 after buying an additional 465,061 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,813,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,609,000 after buying an additional 365,631 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 72.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,581,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,997,000 after buying an additional 666,897 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,119,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,491,000 after purchasing an additional 15,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,090,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,271,000 after purchasing an additional 43,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp stock opened at $16.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.40. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $16.29.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $132.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.25 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 18.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.48%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HOPE shares. TheStreet upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

