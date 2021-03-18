Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Short Interest Update

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 56,430,000 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the February 11th total of 76,970,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. William Blair downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.57.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $40,597,035.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,711,619 shares in the company, valued at $243,610,044.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $299,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,259,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,413,447.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,100,501 shares of company stock valued at $85,676,652 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 442.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,550,000. 10.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PLTR traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.85. 1,218,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,119,734. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.24. Palantir Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $322.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.