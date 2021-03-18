PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Issues FY 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) updated its FY 2022

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.43–0.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $264-270 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $262.63 million.PagerDuty also updated its FY22 guidance to ($0.43)-($0.36) EPS.

PD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PagerDuty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of PagerDuty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.17.

NYSE:PD opened at $40.85 on Thursday. PagerDuty has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $58.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.06 and a 200-day moving average of $37.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.20 and a beta of 1.43.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.48 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. PagerDuty’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 127,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $5,773,689.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,887,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,574,016.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $2,288,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 312,659 shares of company stock valued at $14,574,017. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

