PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.48 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

PagerDuty stock traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,927,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,342. PagerDuty has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $58.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.77. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.03 and a beta of 1.43.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $2,288,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rathi Murthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $496,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,659 shares of company stock valued at $14,574,017 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. PagerDuty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

