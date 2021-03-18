PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 592,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,088 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.17% of PACCAR worth $51,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 6,866.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,962,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,619,000 after acquiring an additional 18,690,314 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PACCAR by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,201,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,380,000 after buying an additional 395,114 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,163,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 803,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,526,000 after buying an additional 348,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 10,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.13, for a total transaction of $991,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,145,540.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $332,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,150 shares of company stock worth $2,540,164. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PCAR. Bank of America cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Wolfe Research lowered PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.56.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $96.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $49.11 and a one year high of $103.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.14.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

