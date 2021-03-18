Oxford Industries (OXM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OXM opened at $89.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $30.37 and a twelve month high of $94.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.16.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OXM shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Oxford Industries from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Oxford Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

