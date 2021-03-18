Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,263,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,916 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.49% of Ovintiv worth $18,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,203,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,130,000 after buying an additional 1,378,434 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 113.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,423,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540,802 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 8.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,384,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,164,000 after purchasing an additional 494,429 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 205.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,235,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,262,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OVV shares. Truist boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $18.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $17.00 price objective on Ovintiv and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ovintiv from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.38.

OVV opened at $26.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 4.00. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $28.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.37.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 89.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.55%.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

