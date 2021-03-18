Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Downgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS OTSKY opened at $21.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.90. Otsuka has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $23.69.
About Otsuka
