Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Downgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS OTSKY opened at $21.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.90. Otsuka has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $23.69.

About Otsuka

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of central nervous system, oncology, cardiovascular system, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, diagnostics, and I.V. solutions, as well as medical devices businesses.

