Ossiam Sells 2,099 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Ossiam reduced its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRI. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 21.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,314,000 after acquiring an additional 16,073 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 9.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 14.0% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 7.8% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 123.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRI. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.83.

Shares of TRI stock opened at $87.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.76 and a 200 day moving average of $81.51. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $52.23 and a 1 year high of $89.97.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 31.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.83%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

