Ossiam Reduces Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Ossiam cut its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 966.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $566.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $598.04 and its 200 day moving average is $570.76. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $309.38 and a twelve month high of $689.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $789.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.80 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%. Research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Rad Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $639.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

