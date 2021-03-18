Ossiam Has $345,000 Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 107.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 153,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 313,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,646,000 after purchasing an additional 41,107 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Continental Grain Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $463,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $5,396,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LW opened at $80.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.62. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.13 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 95.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

