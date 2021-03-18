Ossiam Decreases Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Ossiam decreased its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 56.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,542 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WSM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 594.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

WSM opened at $136.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.25 and a 200-day moving average of $109.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $151.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total transaction of $1,267,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,620 shares in the company, valued at $50,659,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WSM. Loop Capital increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.10.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.