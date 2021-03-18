Ossiam Cuts Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Ossiam lessened its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 93.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 43,213 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Celanese were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Celanese by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Celanese by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 282,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,754,000 after acquiring an additional 17,284 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth $1,648,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth $6,762,000. Finally, SRB Corp grew its holdings in Celanese by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 5,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total transaction of $103,117.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,832.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CE. BMO Capital Markets raised Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Celanese from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Celanese from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $118.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.05.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $146.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $52.70 and a 52-week high of $152.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.75. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 28.54%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

