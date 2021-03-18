Ossiam Buys 479 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Ossiam boosted its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 1,710.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 507 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 21.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 17.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 2.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 3.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

PAYC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $378.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $405.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $331.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.22.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total value of $3,251,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $384.70 on Thursday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.42 and a 12 month high of $471.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $393.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.84. The firm has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.42, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $220.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.57 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Recommended Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.