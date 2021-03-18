OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 429.33 ($5.61).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OSB shares. Numis Securities lowered OSB Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 468 ($6.11) target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of OSB Group in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday.

Get OSB Group alerts:

OSB stock traded down GBX 21.80 ($0.28) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 440 ($5.75). 1,556,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,371. The company has a market capitalization of £1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.86. OSB Group has a 52-week low of GBX 127.71 ($1.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 472 ($6.17). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 430.79 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 375.17.

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for OSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.