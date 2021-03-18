Origin Sport Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $132,675.00 (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 18th. During the last week, Origin Sport has traded 45.4% higher against the dollar. Origin Sport has a total market cap of $1.21 million and $132,675.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Sport token can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000040 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Origin Sport Token Profile

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Origin Sport Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

