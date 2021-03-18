OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Organigram Holdings Inc. is a licensed producer of cannabis and cannabis-derived products primarily in Canada, through a wholly owned subsidiary. Organigram Holdings Inc. is based in Moncton, Canada. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OGI. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of OrganiGram from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $1.90 to $6.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $3.50) on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. OrganiGram presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.85.

OrganiGram stock opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $963.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.78. OrganiGram has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $6.45.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $14.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 million. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 207.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. Research analysts expect that OrganiGram will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 19,672,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,164,000 after acquiring an additional 660,435 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 521.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 629,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 527,740 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 134,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 55,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

