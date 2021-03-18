Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,626 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 47.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Cleveland Research cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.13.

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $172,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 700,000 shares of company stock worth $47,711,000. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.73. 300,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,119,464. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $42.56 and a 1-year high of $73.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

