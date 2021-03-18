Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the February 11th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Optiva stock opened at $25.37 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.12. Optiva has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $43.01.

Get Optiva alerts:

About Optiva

Optiva Inc provides cloud-native revenue management software to communication service providers (CSP) in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Asia, and the Pacific Rim. The company's monetization products enable real-time billing, charging, policy management, and user experience.

Read More: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Optiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.