Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 3,100 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sonos were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Sonos by 4,129.4% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,567,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506,718 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Sonos by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,493,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,955 shares during the period. Woodson Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sonos during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,414,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sonos by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,332,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,227,000 after acquiring an additional 672,359 shares during the period. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP grew its position in shares of Sonos by 198.1% during the 3rd quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 826,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,553,000 after acquiring an additional 549,522 shares during the period. 64.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sonos from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sonos from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Sonos from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In other news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 426,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $15,352,558.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Nicholas Millington sold 4,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $108,980.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,748.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 600,639 shares of company stock worth $19,923,896. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Sonos stock opened at $43.09 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93. Sonos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $645.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.86 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

