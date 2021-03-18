Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New $461,000 Investment in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,054 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPLD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 620.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,035 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 11.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 20.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,584 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 17.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 8.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,664,000 after acquiring an additional 137,225 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UPLD opened at $48.85 on Thursday. Upland Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.45. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 23.40% and a positive return on equity of 15.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UPLD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Upland Software from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.89.

In other Upland Software news, COO Timothy Mattox sold 12,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total value of $609,245.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 476,945 shares in the company, valued at $22,383,028.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 13,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $639,144.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,653,537 shares in the company, valued at $77,583,956.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 296,546 shares of company stock worth $14,730,725. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

Read More: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.