Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $446,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BCS Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 550,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,673,000 after purchasing an additional 94,791 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $267,000. Paradiem LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,034,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 116,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 11,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 334,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCL stock opened at $21.15 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $17.15 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.25.

