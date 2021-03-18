Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $424,000 Stock Holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADS. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 7.9% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $116.56 on Thursday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $118.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.90. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

ADS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Edward Jones lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $65.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Argus raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $93.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

