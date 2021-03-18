Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $384,000 Position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 82.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,707 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ELY. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period.

Shares of ELY stock opened at $29.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -23.71 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $32.59.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.40 million. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ELY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Callaway Golf Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

