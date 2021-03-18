Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 89 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicell in the third quarter worth $105,335,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 291.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 826,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,151,000 after purchasing an additional 615,344 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicell in the third quarter worth $43,722,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Omnicell by 187.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 721,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,619,000 after purchasing an additional 470,486 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell during the third quarter valued at about $31,384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total value of $157,778.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,411,226.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $143.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.12. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.24 and a 52 week high of $144.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.52.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.96%. Analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

