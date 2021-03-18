Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,362 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,362 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 98,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. 54.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PBA opened at $30.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.95. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1658 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 99.00%.

PBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC decreased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Desjardins lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.64.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

