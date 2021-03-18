Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 211 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Primerica during the 3rd quarter worth $15,509,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Primerica by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 530,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,073,000 after purchasing an additional 26,476 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Primerica by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,806,000 after purchasing an additional 22,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Primerica by 134.7% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 15,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total value of $428,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,809.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PRI shares. Truist raised their target price on Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Primerica from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Primerica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Shares of PRI opened at $157.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.93 and a 200-day moving average of $130.84. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.44. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $61.20 and a one year high of $157.37.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). Primerica had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.30%.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

