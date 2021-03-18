Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JBT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 60.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after buying an additional 15,529 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies during the third quarter valued at $249,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 26.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 342,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,509,000 after buying an additional 72,635 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies during the third quarter valued at $276,000.

Several brokerages have commented on JBT. TheStreet raised John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on John Bean Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on John Bean Technologies from $95.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.50.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 3,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total transaction of $455,550.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,303,369.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP David C. Burdakin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total value of $601,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,447,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,700 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE JBT opened at $140.46 on Thursday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a one year low of $56.17 and a one year high of $151.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.40 and a 200 day moving average of $112.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.46.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

