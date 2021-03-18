Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 148 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARW shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.89.

Shares of ARW opened at $109.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.41. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $39.25 and a one year high of $109.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 97,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total transaction of $10,049,711.66. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 3,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total value of $302,814.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,809,208.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 260,096 shares of company stock valued at $27,040,958. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

