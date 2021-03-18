Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LPRO has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Open Lending from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Open Lending from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Lending from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Open Lending from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.42.

NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $40.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.97, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. Open Lending has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.63 and its 200 day moving average is $31.29.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $39.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Open Lending will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Open Lending by 3.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Open Lending by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 38,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Open Lending in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Open Lending by 16.9% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 22,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Open Lending by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. 33.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

