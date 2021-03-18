Opaleye Management Inc. Sells 2,500 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Opaleye Management Inc. lessened its stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. TG Therapeutics comprises about 2.6% of Opaleye Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Opaleye Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of TG Therapeutics worth $20,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TGTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on TG Therapeutics from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.05. 15,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,138. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.74 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.08.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.14). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151,798.69% and a negative return on equity of 223.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

