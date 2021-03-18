Opaleye Management Inc. Invests $7.02 Million in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 260,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,020,000. Protagonist Therapeutics makes up 0.9% of Opaleye Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,624,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 40,844.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 42,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 42,887 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 23,347 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 24,846 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $611,211.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 450,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,094,354. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah B. Noonberg sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $119,709.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTGX traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.86. 4,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,126. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.53. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $31.58.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.00% and a negative net margin of 252.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PTGX. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.22.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

