Opaleye Management Inc. Buys 30,000 Shares of Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 708,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. owned about 1.53% of Kezar Life Sciences worth $3,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 33.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 290,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 73,475 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 53,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 518.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

Shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $6.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,771. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.33. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average of $5.49.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KZR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Monday.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials across five autoimmune indications, including lupus nephritis, autoimmune hemolytic anemia, immune thrombocytopenia, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.