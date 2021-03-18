Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a $46.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $32.00. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OTRK. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Ontrak from $110.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

NASDAQ OTRK opened at $36.35 on Tuesday. Ontrak has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $99.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $633.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 2.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTRK. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Ontrak by 22,643.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 905,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,946,000 after purchasing an additional 901,445 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ontrak during the 3rd quarter worth $51,699,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Ontrak during the 3rd quarter worth $35,879,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Ontrak during the 3rd quarter worth $8,597,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Ontrak during the 3rd quarter worth $6,871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.49% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

