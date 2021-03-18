Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

OTRK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen reiterated a market perform rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ontrak from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $110.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.20.

OTRK opened at $36.35 on Monday. Ontrak has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $99.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of $633.07 million, a P/E ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTRK. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ontrak during the third quarter worth about $286,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Ontrak during the third quarter worth about $1,505,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Ontrak during the third quarter worth about $1,110,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Ontrak during the third quarter worth about $432,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Ontrak during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.49% of the company’s stock.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

