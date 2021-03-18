ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Coverage Initiated at Edward Jones

Stock analysts at Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

OGS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.13.

ONE Gas stock opened at $74.77 on Tuesday. ONE Gas has a twelve month low of $63.67 and a twelve month high of $92.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Equities analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

