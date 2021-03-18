On the Beach Group plc (OTCMKTS:OOBHF) Short Interest Update

On the Beach Group plc (OTCMKTS:OOBHF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the February 11th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 27.4 days.

Shares of OOBHF stock remained flat at $$5.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.19. On the Beach Group has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $5.60.

Get On the Beach Group alerts:

On the Beach Group Company Profile

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for On the Beach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On the Beach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.