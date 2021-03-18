On.Live Price Reaches $0.0500 (ONL)

On.Live (CURRENCY:ONL) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 17th. Over the last week, On.Live has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One On.Live token can now be bought for approximately $0.0500 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges. On.Live has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and $501.00 worth of On.Live was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00051658 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00012993 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.79 or 0.00635186 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00070188 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00025182 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00034004 BTC.

About On.Live

On.Live (CRYPTO:ONL) is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. On.Live’s total supply is 59,725,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,622,303 tokens. The Reddit community for On.Live is /r/onlivetv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . On.Live’s official website is on.live . On.Live’s official Twitter account is @on_live

According to CryptoCompare, “On.Live is a a decentralized marketplace for paid advice, live broadcasts, and computing power. Anyone can contribute to the system if they have the processing power and bandwidth. Smart incentivisation of these contributions guarantees decentralisation and creates a new economy driven by ONL tokens. ONL is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum.”

