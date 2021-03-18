Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.32), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ OLMA traded down $3.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,687. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.03. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $60.27.

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OLMA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead program is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced, ER-positive, and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.