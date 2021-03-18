Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Price Target Raised to $29.00

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

OPI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Shares of NASDAQ OPI opened at $28.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.27. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $31.58.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($1.28). Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after buying an additional 15,288 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 988,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,470,000 after buying an additional 43,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,207,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 236,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 23,416 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Office Properties Income Trust

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

