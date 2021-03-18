ODUWA (OWC) Price Hits $0.57 on Top Exchanges

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. ODUWA has a total market cap of $2.40 million and $22,949.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ODUWA has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One ODUWA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00000975 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ODUWA

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 tokens. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

