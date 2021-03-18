Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Down 7.8%

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s share price was down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.84 and last traded at $9.13. Approximately 20,130,453 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 71,566,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright raised shares of Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Ocugen from $1.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Chardan Capital downgraded Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Ocugen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ocugen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.04.
The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 3.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.61.
About Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)
Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.
