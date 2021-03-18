NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Dillon & Associates Inc.

Dillon & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,537 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 3.1% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 198,973 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $103,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,027 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 412,507 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $215,411,000 after buying an additional 31,382 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,270 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 31,300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $16,345,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their price target on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $593.56.

NVDA opened at $525.82 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $180.68 and a 52 week high of $614.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $546.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $533.32. The firm has a market cap of $326.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at $662,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.